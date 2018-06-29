Chiefs target back at Stars

A source close to the side has revealed that Eymael, who has been linked with a move to Kaizer Chiefs, has opted to continue at Stars because he believes he can turn them into a competitive force.

“He has even released a few players he felt he didn’t need. He is focused on doing well and winning another trophy, and has strong feelings about their participation in the Caf Confederations Cup,” said the source.

Stars will compete in Caf next year because they won the 2018 Nedbank Cup.

