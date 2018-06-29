 
menu
Mgosi 29.6.2018 10:00 am

Chiefs target back at Stars

Luc Eymael (Samuel Shivambu/BackpagePix)

Luc Eymael (Samuel Shivambu/BackpagePix)

Luc Eymael has gone back to Free State Stars, where he has resumed his duties and is said to be “happy”.

A source close to the side has revealed that Eymael, who has been linked with a move to Kaizer Chiefs, has opted to continue at Stars because he believes he can turn them into a competitive force.

“He has even released a few players he felt he didn’t need. He is focused on doing well and winning another trophy, and has strong feelings about their participation in the Caf Confederations Cup,” said the source.

Stars will compete in Caf next year because they won the 2018 Nedbank Cup.

Would you like to place a soccer bet? Click here to get started in 3 easy steps.

Related Stories
Dax set to join Chiefs this week? 23.7.2018
Eymael vows to keep Stars on top 23.7.2018
Chiefs fans want Ndoro at Amakhosi 23.7.2018

The Citizen Trail Run 2018

today in print

Read Today's edition
Contact Us

News

Opinion

Sport

Horses

Your life

Motoring

Other

The Citizen - Footer

  The Citizen. All rights reserved.