United stands back as Ndlovu gets wooed

Siphesihle Ndlovu of Maritzburg United (Aubrey Kgakatsi/BackpagePix)

Maritzburg United’s star midfielder Siphesihle Ndlovu is considering a move away from the side as they have left it up to him to decide.

“There has been an influx of offers for him and the club understands that it could affect his performances if they just decline the offers without giving him a chance to think about them. He is still young and has a lot to give. He was told to make up his own mind,” said a source.

Orlando Pirates are said to be the favourites to land the 21-year-old as their offer includes players they are willing to offer on a swap deal. Pirates coach Micho Sredojevic is a known admirer of Ndlovu whom he likens to France and Chelsea midfielder N’Golo Kante.

 

