Former Swansea academy goalkeeper coach Andrew Sparkes has come in as goalkeeper coach at the Buccaneers, replacing Ivica Vukusic, Darian Wilken joins Pirates’ performance analysis department while Franck Plaine comes in as head of performance.

Plaine was previously working with the National Football Development Programme in Malaysia. He replaces Andre Volsteedt at the Buccaneers.

