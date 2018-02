According to the source, Letlotlo is finding it difficult to break into the starting line-up and the technical staff believe a loan move will help him to grow as a player.

“He won’t play anytime soon, it’s difficult for him to even at least make the match-day squad. But again injuries have slowed his progress, he has been out for a long time. So the coach reckons playing in the NFD will help him,” said the source.

