Pirates in talks with Sundowns over Nthethe

Nthethe has lost his place in the Sundowns starting line-up, and with his Sundowns contract set to expire in June, the 33-year-old is said to be willing to go to Pirates to get game time.

“Pirates need an experienced centre back, and they wanted Tyson [Thulani Hlatshwayo], but Wits don’t want to sell him, so they’re going for Nthethe.

“Pitso has given Nthethe his blessing to leave, because he says he can’t guarantee him game time. Nthethe wants to join Pirates. What is left now is for Sundowns and Pirates to agree on a transfer fee, and he’ll be their player,” a source close to Sundowns told Phakaaathi.

Nthethe, who joined Sundowns in 2014, has struggled to get game time at Sundowns, with Ricardo Nascimento, Motjeka Madisha and Bangaly Soumahoro and Wayne Arendse, the preferred centre backs.

He has made just two appearances for Sundowns this season.

