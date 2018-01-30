 
Mgosi 30.1.2018 04:07 pm

Pirates in talks with Sundowns over Nthethe

Phakaaathi Reporter
Thabo Nthethe of Mamelodi Sundowns (Muzi Ntombela/BackpagePix)

With Bidvest Wits unwilling to let go of their captain Thulani Hlatshwayo, Orlando Pirates have turned their attention to Mamelodi Sundowns defender Thabo Nthethe.

Nthethe has lost his place in the Sundowns starting line-up, and with his Sundowns contract set to expire in June, the 33-year-old is said to be willing to go to Pirates to get game time.

“Pirates need an experienced centre back, and they wanted Tyson [Thulani Hlatshwayo], but Wits don’t want to sell him, so they’re going for Nthethe.

“Pitso has given Nthethe his blessing to leave, because he says he can’t guarantee him game time. Nthethe wants to join Pirates. What is left now is for Sundowns and Pirates to agree on a transfer fee, and he’ll be their player,” a source close to Sundowns told Phakaaathi.

SuperSport assessing German and Cameroonian strikers

Nthethe, who joined Sundowns in 2014, has struggled to get game time at Sundowns, with Ricardo Nascimento, Motjeka Madisha and Bangaly Soumahoro and Wayne Arendse, the preferred centre backs.

He has made just two appearances for Sundowns this season.

fixtures

SuperSport Utd vs AmaZulu
Ajax CT vs Pirates
CT City vs Sundowns
FS Stars vs Baroka
results

Celtic 1-1 CT City
Arrows 2-2 Baroka
Chiefs 0-0 Sundowns
SuperSport Utd 1-4 Wits
psl log

# Team GP Pts
1 Mamelodi Sundowns 19 35
2 Cape Town City 19 31
3 Orlando Pirates 19 30
4 Kaizer Chiefs 19 30
5 Free State Stars 19 29
6 Maritzburg United 19 28
7 Baroka FC 19 26
8 Chippa United 19 25
9 Bloem Celtic 19 25
10 Golden Arrows 19 23
11 Polokwane City 19 21
12 Bidvest Wits 19 21
13 SuperSport United 18 21
14 AmaZulu 17 19
15 Ajax Cape Town 19 17
16 Platinum Stars 19 15
