Mgosi 24.11.2017 12:22 pm

Tshakhuma defender goes AWOL

Phakaaathi Reporter
Thabo Ralebakeng of Tshakhuma

Thabo Ralebakeng of Tshakhuma

A Tshakhuma Tsha Madzivhandila defender has gone AWOL after hearing that there are a few Absa Premiership teams interested in his services.

A source close to the team has told Phakaaathi Plus that left back Thabo Ralebakeng has not been with the team for two weeks now without reporting to the club.

“He went home after the players were given some time off during the Fifa break and has not come back since. He is a good player and I know there is a lot of interest in him but going AWOL could be back for his career,” said a source close to the former Jomo Cosmos player.

Phakaaathi Plus has established that among the teams interested in him are AmaZulu, Highlands Park and Free State Stars.

