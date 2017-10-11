 
Mgosi 11.10.2017 09:58 am

Chiefs and City chase former Sundowns defender

Phakaaathi Reporter
Mzikayise Mashaba (Sydney Mahlangu/ BackpagePix)

Mzikayise Mashaba (Sydney Mahlangu/ BackpagePix)

A source at Cape Town City has revealed the club is in a race to sign former Mamelodi Sundowns left back Mzikayise Mashaba.

The defender was earlier released from his contract, making him eligible to join any club.

Chiefs are said to be looking to sign the defender as well and have already held talks with Mashaba’s representatives.

“It’s going to be difficult for him because Cape Town City want him. But again, Chiefs have made a counter-offer. The boy wants to play because the last couple of months have been hectic for him at Downs.

“His decision will be based on where he thinks he can play because competition is really tough at both clubs,” said the source.

