Chiefs and City chase former Sundowns defender

The defender was earlier released from his contract, making him eligible to join any club.

READ: More players want to leave Sundowns

Chiefs are said to be looking to sign the defender as well and have already held talks with Mashaba’s representatives.

“It’s going to be difficult for him because Cape Town City want him. But again, Chiefs have made a counter-offer. The boy wants to play because the last couple of months have been hectic for him at Downs.

“His decision will be based on where he thinks he can play because competition is really tough at both clubs,” said the source.

ALSO READ: Percy Tau makes best Caf XI

Would you like to place a soccer bet? Click here to get started in 3 easy steps.