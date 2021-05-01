Chiefs squander two-goal lead to draw at Celtic

Sibongiseni Gumbi

Mashiane and Mathoho put Amakhosi in charge, but they can't hold on.

Kaizer Chiefs blew a 2-0 lead to end up sharing the points with Bloemfontein Celtic as their DStv Premiership clash at the Dr Petrus Molemela Stadium ended 2-2 on Saturday afternoon.

It was not the first time Amakhosi had taken a lead and gone on to concede and end up not getting a result.

Chiefs had the start they’d have wanted as Happy Mashiane scored with a fourth minute free kick. The score was increased just eight minutes later as Erick Mathoho headed in from a corner.

While Amakhosi tried to pin Celtic back, they didn’t cower and took the fight right back and cut the deficit in the 22nd minute through Neo Maema.

Amakhosi came close to a third two minutes later, but Jackson Mabokgwane was equal to task and thwarted Mashiane’s effort from a free kick.

Celtic forced Daniel Akpeyi into some good saves towards the end of the first half, as they looked to go into the break all square.

That didn’t happen, but it didn’t take the Mangaung side long to get back into the game as they scored just eight minutes after the break. They were awarded a penalty and Victor Letsoalo converted to make it 2-2.

After that both sides tried to find the winner but found the going tough, especially up front. And the draw was perhaps a fair and just result as both had come from defeats in their last outing.

The result left Amakhosi outside the top eight with, TS Galaxy having won against Cape Town City at the same time.

For Celtic, the result will be most worrying because they are now flirting with relegation, with a mere eight points separating them from Tshakhuma Tsha Madzivhandila, who are second from bottom in the relegation play-off spot.