Ngubane on course to fulfil promotion mandate at Royal AM

Sibongiseni Gumbi

Ngubane replaced Floyd Mogale just over a week ago and he said the mandate was simple – to get the team promoted.

New Royal AM coach, Sazi Ngubane has been brought in to ensure that the club with the youngest chairman is promoted to the top flight next season.

The club’s chairman is 20-year-old Andile Mpisane who is flamboyant businesswoman, Shauwn Mkhize’s son.

It is said the owners have said playing in the second tier is no longer serving their purpose and they want to move up.

Mkhize previously co-owned Royal Eagles with ex-husband Sbu Mpisane, but they have since divorced and she bought the status of Real Kings and renamed them Royal AM (AM is an abbreviation for his son’s name Andile Mpisane).

Since taking over, Ngubane – who took the side to the playoffs two seasons ago – has guided the team to two draws, with the latest being on Friday afternoon where they shared the spoils with the resurgent Cape United.

Royal AM looked good for the full points in the early stages of the game as they pushed their hosts back, and opened the scoring in the 15th minute through Mfundo Thikazi.

But the Spirited Ones were not going to allow Royal to bully them in their own backyard and fought back. They found the equaliser 10 minutes later through Roscoe Peterson who converted from the penalty spot.

Both sides had some inviting chances that they would have taken the full points had they made good use of, but in the end the spoils were shared.

Royal moved to second place but may still be overtaken by Sekhukhune United who play Jomo Cosmos on Sunday afternoon.

