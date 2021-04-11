Laffor ready for Sundowns challenge

'I am a professional and I am a Chippa player and if I can score I will,' said Laffor

Laffor, who spent close to a decade under the employ of Masandawana, has all the intel on the log leaders.

“I have been in this situation before when I left SuperSport United and went to Sundowns. I have been receiving messages from some of my teammates and Sundowns supporters and they are all positive, they want me to do my best and give 100%,” said Laffor.

“I am a professional and I am a Chippa player and if I can score I will and if I can create I will because working hard is for all of us. They just lost a game (Sundowns lost their first match in any competition on Friday to CR Belouizdad in the Champions League) so that means they are going to come down hard on us and we are going to (have to) do something to surprise them,” he added.

His former coach at Downs,Rulani Mokwena says he and his coaching team of co-head coach Manqoba Mngqithi and senior coach Steve Komphela had a tough time as they were plotting against the Chilli Boys. The relegation-troubled side just recently roped in Siyabulela Gwambi as the interim head coach after the dismissal of Dan “Dance” Malesela.

“Preparing for Chippa is very difficult at this point in time because of the change in leadership and the change in technical direction from a coaching perspective. We don’t know much about him, we can’t even profile his games except for his stint in the DStv Diski Challenge.

“We still have a responsibility to do our work and we can’t complain, we watched Chippa playing against Orlando Pirates and when they played against Cape Town City and Richards Bay to make sure that we are ready. We also watched their match against Maritzburg United extensively because when you have lost a match you dig deeper and leave no stone unturned and that is where we are,” added Mokwena.

While Downs come at the back of a loss, their unbeaten run in the league is still alive as they will look to reach 20 games without defeat against Chippa.