Happy McCarthy sings Qalinge’s praises after last-gasp strike

“We made some positive changes and I am very pleased for 'Section 10,'" said the AmaZulu head coach.

Thabo ‘Section 10’ Qalinge has had a fantastic start to his AmaZulu career, netting the winner in only his second appearance for the side, as they beat Stellenbosch 1-0 on Friday to jump up to second in the DStv Premiership.

Usuthu, who picked up a sixth league win on the trot, now trail Mamelodi Sundowns by just three points, though Masandawana still have two games in hand.

McCarthy described the clash with Stellies as a game they could have easily lost.

“It was a very difficult game at a difficult ground. Stellenbosch are very fit, very physical, very quick. Our travelling to Limpopo, then back to Durban for three days and coming out here didn’t do our recovery any good,” said the AmaZulu head coach.

“In the first half we were okay and had some chances, but second half Stellenbosch came out and I think had they taken their chances they could have walked away with the three points because they had some glorious chances to score, but lady luck was on our side,” said the former Cape Town City mentor.

“We made some positive changes and I am very pleased for ‘Section 10’ to have come in, he looked lively, he looked like he is a player who can give us … extra and that’s what we needed. He showed composure with the opportunity to score the winning goal and give us all three points.”

McCarthy said Usuthu have made their supporters happy as they are usually among the sides staving off relegation at this time of the season, but this time around they are giving title chasers a run for their money.

“I can only be grateful to the players for the effort, hard work and dedication, I am a happy coach even though it wasn’t our best game. Bit sometimes you don’t have to play the best football to win matches. The three points was the most important and now we go to 40 points.

“It’s just happy days and I am happy for the Zulu nation because to have AmaZulu in second place with eight games to go is remarkable. It’s something unfamiliar with AmaZulu and I hope they are proud of this team and what it is doing.”