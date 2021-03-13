Warriors lament Khama Billiat blow

Thembinkosi Sekgaphane

The Zimbabwean national team will travel without one of their star players Khama Billiat to face Zambia and Botswana for the back-to-back Afcon qualification matches.

Billiat sustained a shin injury while playing for Kaizer Chiefs in Dstv Premiership match when he clashed with Maritzburg United anchor Travis Graham.

Warriors were sweating over the fitness of another Zimbabwean International Knowledge Musona but the K.A.S Eupen striker managed to recover in time for the Fifa international break playing three games for his side before the international call-up.

Warriors team manager Wellington Mpandare says the team had hope that Billiat would recover in time to travel but he has since confirmed the playmaker is unavailable and will not travel with the team.

“It’s a massive blow for the team and the nation, Billiat won’t be in the team due to injury,” Mpandare was quoted as saying by The Herald.

“We are always in touch with his doctor, the player won’t be ready by the time we play the games.”

Mpandare says the Warriors conversations with the Chiefs medical team have revealed the player will be available next month and is expected to start training with the Naturena camp at the end of the month. Chiefs have been mum on Billiat’s recovery from the shin injury ,stating only that he is still not available.

“He is still down with an injury and is expected to be back at training on March 22. He will only be able to play on April 2.

“We had been waiting for the report for some days, and his medical team has just confirmed the bad news.

“We will have to do without him, unfortunately,” he added.

