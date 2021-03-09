Sundowns’ Mngqithi proving to be a hard man to please 

Ntokozo Gumede

“We are unhappy with the points that we have now because we believe that we could have won the game against SuperSport," said the Sundowns coach.

They say the mark of a successful side is that they are never satisfied, and that seems to be borne out by Mamelodi Sundowns co-head coach Manqoba Mngqithi (right), who is not entirley content, even though Masandawana have yet to lose a game in the 2020/21 DStv Premiership season.

Sundowns are currently on an unbeaten run of 22 games in all competitions, and returned from Lubumbashi this week, where they managed to beat TP Mazembe on their own patch, making it three wins out of three in Caf Champions League Group B.

Their unblemished run in the Premiership, meanwhile, has seen them pick up 10 wins and six draws, currently on course for an invincible season in the South African top-flight.

The haul of 36 points, however, has strangely garnered criticism from Mngqithi.

“We are unhappy with the points that we have now because we believe that we could have won the game against SuperSport (0-0). We thought we could have won the game against Swallows (1-1) and the game against Golden Arrows (1-1), but for whatever reason (we didn’t). When you don’t get those results you feel bad,” said Mngqithi.

“The truth of the matter is that we are working very hard to make sure that every match that we play, we focus our full attention towards what the opponent on that day is presenting.”

Sundowns’ next opponents are Polokwane City tomorrow, in their re-scheduled Nedbank Cup last-16 meeting, where Masandawana will be heavy favourites to continue their assault on a possible treble – the Premiership, the Caf Champions League and the Nedbank Cup – this season.

While the credit usually goes to the men in the dugout – Mngqithi, Rulani Mokwena and Steve Komphela – Mngqithi extended words of appreciation to his support staff, saying they do most of the so-called “dirty work” behind the scenes.

