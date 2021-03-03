Makaringe hails Orlando Pirates fighting spirit

Tshepo Ntsoelengoe

Makaringe’s solo run saw him go past three Celtic defenders in the 62nd minute before giving Bucs the 1-0 victory over Phunya Sele Sele at the Orlando Stadium on Tuesday.

Getting the man-of-the-match award and scoring the only goal that secures your team’s three points must be thrilling, but Orlando Pirates midfielder Fortune Makaringe attributed team effort in their win against Bloemfontein Celtic.

ALSO READ: Makaringe’s heroics help Pirates beat Celtic

Makaringe’s solo run which saw him go past three Celtic defenders in the 62nd minute ended up giving Bucs the 1-0 victory over Phunya Sele Sele in a DStv Premiership game at the Orlando Stadium on Tuesday.

The midfielder explains that he had to trust his instincts after he was told change positions during the match, but he opted not to after realising what he needed to do to open the scoring for the Buccaneers.

“It was a very well fought performance from the whole team, we knew it wasn’t going to be an easy game. Celtic are a good side, a formidable side so we knew that we have to give it our all to get the three points,” said the Bucs midfielder.

“It was a time whereby we needed to go at Celtic (attack). So he coach was telling me to go to the centre and take Figo to the right. I went to him and requested that I can please stay in the left and take Hotto to the right because we are passing around each other and we needed someone who can take them on. If we can just have one ball and take them on something will happen. I had to follow my instincts.”

Makaringe also acknowledges the fact that the club has not been consistent in their league campaign and they had to ensure they start doing well for their fans.

“We have to give credit to the whole Buccaneers family. We knew that we were going through a hard phase, we haven’t been getting consistent results (in the league). The supporters have been with us through thick and thin.”

The win saw Bucs go seven games without a loss in all competitions, while it also placed them in the right position for the championship race.

They jumped to third place on the league standings, with the Buccaneers now on 32 points after 19 games.

Log leaders Mamelodi Sundowns are on 36 points having only played 16 matches.

On second place on the table, comes SuperSport United, who are just one point ahead of Pirates after registering 33 from the same number of matches as Bucs.

The Soweto club will be looking to get another league win when they take on Chippa United away from home on Saturday.

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.