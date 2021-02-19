Ex-Maritzburg player goes under the knife to correct injury

Thembinkosi Sekgaphane

Cape Umoya FC midfielder Gabriel Nyoni suffered a horrific injury on Tuesday in a Glad Africa Championship game against Richards Bay.

The Zimbabwean star joined the Mother City side after he left Dstv Premiership side Maritzburg United at the end of last season when the Team of Choice reported he was no longer part of the coach’s future plans.

The midfielder went under the knife on Wednesday to correct the injury and gave an update on how it went. The player feared for the worst after the injury tweeting he hopes he didn’t sustain a career-ending injury.

“I hope it’s not the end. Never thought one day I will be in this condition. Lord Heal me. Thank you for those who have been wishing me well,” tweeted the midfielder.

Nyoni is still in the hospital recovering from the surgery and thanked everyone who wished him well while the doctors were working on his leg. The midfielder and the club didn’t reveal details about the player’s injury but only announcing he was in the hospital and underwent surgery with doctors still expected to assess how he heals from the injury.

“Surgery is done. The surgery was successful. Am up. Thank you for showing me that humanity & humility still exist. Appreciate,” read another tweet from the player after he woke up from the surgery.

Nyoni also revealed he was in a lot of pain in the hospital while recovering from the surgery.

“The Pain is unbearable. Pray for me,” concluded the player.

We wish @Gab_nyoni27 a speedy & full recovery. You’re in our thoughts & prayers heading into surgery.

