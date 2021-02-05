Eva Nga disappointed with his strike ratio at Chippa

Sibongiseni Gumbi

"I feel disappointed because it's not easy," said Eva Nga.

A striker’s job on the field is to score goals, and not doing so is giving Chippa United’s Cameroonian goal poacher, Bienvenu Eva Nga sleepless nights.

Eva Nga feels guilty that he hasn’t done his bit to help the team if he hasn’t scored.

He has played in 11 of the Chili Boys’ DStv Premiership games thus far and only found the back of the net three times, a ration he feels is not right.

“I feel disappointed because it’s not easy,” said Eva Nga. “I am a striker I am supposed to score. But I am happy that when I don’t score, I assist which is part of the game and it means I am contributing,” added the 27-year-old.

Eva Nga – who has played at CD Costa Do All in Mozambique before being picked up by the now-defunct Bidvest Wits last season – also said they have dusted themselves up, and moved on from the embarrassing defeat to Mamelodi Sundowns in their last game.

“I was disappointed with myself, but not with the other players because they did some good work. The conditions were not very good for us because it was raining. I can say that I’m very happy with the performance,” he said.

It is now all hands on deck for the Chilli Boys as they prepare for a tricky encounter with GladAfrica Championship side, Free State Stars in their Nedbank Cup opening fixture on Sunday.

Eva Nga believes doing well, and even winning the Ke Yona would auger well for the Eastern Cape-based side who will be back at the Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium for the first time since November last year.

“The Nedbank Cup is a big cup here in South Africa,” he said. “Imagine if Chippa were to win it. It would mean we play (CAF) Confederation Cup next season which would be a good experience for us to face other teams from the continent.

“That would be a good challenge for us, just like Bloemfontein Celtic are always traveling to other countries,” he added

