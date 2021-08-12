Kaizer Chiefs confirm Thibedi’s move to Swallows

Khaya Ndubane

Swallows FC have finally had their wish granted with Given Thibedi having joined the side on Wednesday.



The 23-year-old joins Swallows on a permanent deal, having spent last season on loan at the club from Chiefs.



As it was earlier reported, Chiefs had initially not been too keen to part with their midfielder who spent the past two seasons on loan at the Dube Birds, but Amakhosi have now decided to let him join their Soweto neighbours.



An insider told the Mgosi squad, Swallows would make an official announcement regarding Thibedi on Thursday regarding the deal as the finer details were still being finalised.



Now Chiefs have confirmed that they have released Thibedi and defender Yagan Sasman to join their Soweto rivals.

“Thibedi is a good player and we are proud to say he is a product of our Youth Development Academy,” said Chiefs football manager Bobby Motaung.



“We sat with the technical team and assessed the squad we have assembled this season, which include nine new recruits. After evaluation, we reached the decision to put him on the market and Swallows showed interest, as he has done well for them in the past.”

After being transfer-listed at the end of the season, defender Yagan Sasman has also joined the Swallows.

“Sasman is still young and has contributed to Kaizer Chiefs in the time he’s been here. We believe he will do well for himself,” added Motaung.



*The story was originally done by the Mgosi squad



