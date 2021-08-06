Former Kaizer Chiefs star close to joining Marumo Gallants

Mgosi squad

Former Kaizer Chiefs midfielder Siphelele Ntshangase is set for a move to Marumo Gallants, Phakaaathi has heard.



The 28-year-old has been invited to train with the Polokwane-based club and indications are that a deal is imminent.

Ntshangase was released by Chiefs just two months to the end of the season after he had failed to make the grade at Naturena.

But a source close to the player says he is looking forward to resuscitating his career in a less pressured environment.

“His lack of game time at Chiefs really frustrated him and he ended up losing focus on what was important. He feels that he tried everything he could to make the team there but whatever it was he did was just never enough

“He is now over that and is fully focused on taking the next opportunity that comes and running with it. It looks good with Gallants especially because he has worked with their assistant coach (Jean Luscioto) previously at (Black) Leopards.

“I believe they have already started negotiating a deal because the coaches liked what they saw already,” said the source.

Ntshangase has also tried his luck at Sekhukhune United but he was told to stop training with the side after a few days as the coaches there were not impressed with him.



Meanwhile, Gallants have continued their signing spree with the addition of former Orlando Pirates prospect, Maselaelo Seanego to their books.



The 27-year-old was seen as a potential star when he broke into the Pirates ranks a few seasons ago. But he couldn’t make the team and was later released and he disappeared for a while.



He went to Royal Eagles but could also not make much progress there either. But he has come into the fore again after impressing during a trial at Gallants.

“He is back. Apparently he had been in Zambia last season and asked to come for a trial at Gallants. It didn’t take him long before he was signed. He has been impressive from what I hear and could be one of their stars in the coming season.

“His talent is obviously not in doubt but maybe his time had not come when he was promoted to the senior team at Pirates. But he seems more mature now and I will not be surprised if he does really well,” said a source.