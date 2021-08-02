Kaizer Chiefs to know this week if they will get Mbule

Mgosi quad

Kaizer Chiefs will know this week if they are getting Sipho Mbule or not, with sources close to those involved in the deal saying everything should be finalised soon.



Mbule has been linked with a move to Amakhosi for a long time now and a deal was expected to be done last week, but Phakaaathi has heard that there were some hurdles.



“There are a few things that need to be sorted out but the deal looks very likely at the moment. But you know how these things work. It could also collapse at any moment if those involved cannot reach decisions amicably. But from what I hear, there are very few details that need to be finalised before they can seal it and make an announcement,” said a source.



Phakaaathi also understands that there may have been another offer for Mbule that threw a spanner in the works for Amakhosi.



But from what sources claim, the player is keen on the Chiefs move more than the other team who have come into the picture.



As previously reported, Phakaaathi has been led to believe that Mbule’s move to Chiefs is imminent and the player is keen to join Amakhosi.

Chiefs were looking to rope in a potent attacking midfielder and had their sights set on Khanyisa Mayo, but they were beaten by Cape Town City to his signature and have now redirected their focus back to Mbule.

“Like any other player, Sipho wants to play for a big team. Chiefs have made a request for Mbule and the board, led by chief executive officer, Stanley Matthews, are looking at the proposal. If the money is good, he will go and the team will use it to recruit a marquee signing,” a well-placed source at SuperSport revealed.