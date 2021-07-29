Former PSL defender Mashau survives violent hijacking

Mgosi squad

Former Royal Eagles defender Happy Mashau is said to be happy to have gotten out alive after he was kidnapped by hijackers who wanted his car this week.



ALSO READ: Royal AM lose in court again as promotion hopes take another blow

Mashau, who now plies his trade in Kosovo at Trepca 89, was back in South Africa for a holiday when he found himself a victim of this horrible ordeal.

The details of where this happened are not clear at the moment but Phakaaathi has heard that he is really upset and shaken.

“He was shoved into the boot of his car and they drove around with him for a while before they left him in an open veld. It was scary and it has left him shaken and he cannot speak about it for now,” said a source close to the player.

The hijackers sped off in his VW Golf leaving Mashau high and dry in a deserted veld after stripping the car of its tracking system.

“We are just thankful that he was not physically harmed during this ordeal and that they had the sense to leave behind his ID and Passport because it was going to be a drag having to do those again under the current Covid restrictions,” added the source.



Meanwhile, Royal AM’s hopes of getting promotion to the DStv Premiership are looking increasingly bleak, after a judge on Monday dismissed, among other matters, a claim that they should be reinstated at the top of the 2020/21 GladAfrica Championship.



Judge L Windell of the Johannesburg High Court issued a damning 49-page judgement that gave no leeway to any of Royal AMs arguments, including an attempt to have Premier Soccer League CEO Mato Madlala charged with contempt of court.

As it stands, Sekhukhune United have gained automatic promotion to the DStv Premiership, after they were awarded three extra points by Advocate Hilton Epstein, in what has commonly become known as they ‘Epstein Award’, because Polokwane City failed to field the required amount of Under-23 players in a GladAfrica Championship match between the two sides on January 2.