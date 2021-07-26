A move to South Africa is a last resort for much-loved Thabo Cele

Mgosi Squad

Kaizer Chiefs fans seem to like the idea of Thabo Cele in an Amakhosi shirt.

Thabo Cele has become an instant hit in local football circles following his good performances for the national Under 23 side at the Tokyo Olympics. The 24-year-old is currently out of contract, with his deal at Cova Piedale in Portugal ending in June.

Kaizer Chiefs fans have been busy on social media calling on the Soweto side to make an irresistible offer for the KwaMashu born player. But Phakaaathi has learnt from Cele’s close allies that a move back to South Africa would be the last resort for him.

“He has the potential of becoming a big player in Europe and he is the KwaZulu-Natal Football Academy’s poster boy – for now and they want him to continue in Europe and make it big there,” a source told the Mgosi Squad.

“There have been offers for him from Portugal, France and Belgium, which will be looked at properly with him after the Olympics. But you never know with football, he might just come back,” said a source.

Another issue that could block a local move, Phakaaathi has heard, is that local clubs may not be willing to fork out the big bucks for a youngster like him.

Cele has played all 90 minutes of both of South Africa’s games at Tokyo 2020 so far, a 1-0 defeat to Japan and a 4-3 loss to France.