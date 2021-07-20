Swallows show interest in out-of-favour Sundowns midfielder

Mgosi squad

The Birds are understood to be in final talks with Mabunda, who they'll scoop as a free agent.

Phakaaathi has been led to believe that former Mamelodi Sundowns midfielder Tiyani Mabunda could be on his way to Swallows FC.



The Soweto side have showed an interest in the 33-year-old.



Sundowns are yet to release a list of players who they had to let go but it is the worst-kept secret that Mabunda is no longer with them, as the club decided against extending his contract when it ended last month.



Swallows showed interest in Mabunda last season but the veteran midfielder opted to stay at Chloorkop to fight for his place and endured a dry spell, sitting in the stands the whole season.



The introduction of Grant Kekana could lead to Khuliso Mudau being sent out on loan by Mamelodi Sundowns, as he has done very little to impress his coaches in his maiden season at the club.

Mudau spent most of the season observing from the stands and has made just 14 appearances across all competitions, most of them coming off the bench for a cameo role.

Kekana is a versatile defender, who at SuperSport United played as both centre-back and right-back. He is expected to contest the right flank position with Thapelo Morena.



“There is no doubt that Khuliso Mudau has a future at Sundowns but for now, he faces the possibility of being loaned out so he doesn’t rust on the bench, seeing that Grant is here now. But in all honesty, Kekana is a better player than Khuliso,” said a source.



Veteran defender Tebogo Langerman and striker Mauricio Affonso have not reported for Sundowns’ pre-season camp held at the University of Pretoria’s High Performance Centre.