McCarthy demands Maduna back after AmaZulu had released him

Mgosi squad

Maduna’s contract at the Durban-based side ended in June, and it was initially not renewed.

AmaZulu coach, Benni McCarthy is said to have demanded that the club bring back midfielder, Siphesihle Maduna after he had been released.



ALSO READ: Cape Town City snap up reported Chiefs target Mayo



Maduna’s contract at the Durban-based side ended in June, and it was initially not renewed.

A source said the club could not meet his demands for a new contract and decided to let Maduna go. But when the coach got wind of the news, he contacted the team and demanded that he be brought back.

“Benni is the one who fought for him to be brought back. The club had decided to let him go. But Benni is fond of the youngster and he sees potential in him and wants to build him into a future star,” said the source.

Maduna, who is said to have been considering his options when the club came back again, has signed a new two-year deal with the club. “He is from the club’s development ranks and it would have been a pity if he were lost.

“The same had happened with Nkanyiso Zungu who the club released and look at him now. He went to Stellenbosch where he rebuilt his career and now he is at (Orlando) Pirates. AmaZulu let him go for free after they had scouted and developed him,” said the source.



Meanwhile, AmaZulu assistant coach Vasili Manousakis says the team’s preparations for the 2021/22 season are on track.



Manousakis has been taking charge of the team’s pre-season preparations in the absence of coach Benni McCarthy, who went overseas to spend some time with his family. McCarthy is expected back in the country before this week.

“It is good to be back at training. It is good to be back on the field again. The boys have come back in good spirits with smiles on their faces,” Manousakis told the AmaZulu website.

“[They are] happy to be training again. Obviously, they had their individual training programs which they worked on during the break.

“They are back as a group, we are integrating some of the MDC [MultiChoice Diski Challenge] players that have joined us for pre-season training and of course, some new faces.”