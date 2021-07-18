Black Leopards owner a victim of Joburg looting

Mgosi Squad

Black Leopards chairman, David Thidiela has some of his supermarkets in the Johannesburg CBD looted during the recent wave of riots that hit the country. A source close to the Thidiela family said they were really hurt having lost millions of rands in stock.

“Three of their supermarkets in Johannesburg were ransacked by the rioters and they have lost so much. Their biggest worry is that their insurance doesn’t cover such incidents and they will have to either shut the businesses down forever or use their own savings to get them back up and running again,” said the source.

Former Orlando Pirates captain, Lucky Lekgwathi also had his fast food eatery looted and ransacked during the same protests this week.

Lekgwathi wrote on his Facebook page about the disaster, saying he will leave it in the Lord’s hands. He had opened the shop with an aim of turning it into a franchise a few months ago.