New club wants former Chiefs coach

Former Kaizer Chiefs coach, Gavin Hunt could be hired by newly renamed Marumo Gallants, a source has said. The owners who bought Tshakhuma Tsha Madzivhandila believe that Hunt is the right man to take the team forward as they want to be competent.

Since taking over the team, the new management have done impressively well, and they are now looking to go one better next season. Tshakhuma won the Nedbank Cup last season.

“They are negotiating with Hunt. They are not too happy with (Dylon) Kerr, I don’t know why. But with the Caf Confederation Cup also on their fixture schedule next season, they want someone who can give them something,

“Hunt’s good run in the Champions League with Chiefs made them believe he could do the same with them. They want to become a big player in the league and want someone they can be sure can deliver consistently,” said a source.