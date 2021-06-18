Municipal budget cuts force Maritzburg owners to put up for sale signs

Mgosi Squad

Maritzburg United is up for sale. The KwaZulu-Natal club has been put on sale because the owners feel running the club is now too costly. This is after the local municipality is set to discontinue funding the club.

“With the municipality money gone, they know they will find it very difficult to run the club, so they are now open to listening to anyone who wants to take over. The municipality was forced by the local ANC Youth League to stop funding the club.

“They questioned why the municipality was funding the club because it is not helping anyone. It was political and they got their way. They accused the club of not taking local players into their development academy but importing them from as far as Cape Town,” said a source.

Maritzburg chairman, Farouk Kadodia, hinted last year that he could sell the club. But he said he would look for a deal that is similar to what the Sokhelas did with AmaZulu when they sold them to businessman, Sandile Zulu.

Zungu didn’t relocate nor change the club’s name and Kadodia is said to be also looking for a similar deal. Coincidentally, the Sokhela’s are said to be looking at coming back into football and could end up taking over Maritzburg’s status.