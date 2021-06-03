Phakamani Mahlambi’s future at Mamelodi Sundowns hangs in balance

Mgosi squad

Mahlambi's off the field antics have cost him a place in Benni McCarthy’s team as he has never featured under McCarthy’s high-flying Usuthu team.

Phakamani Mahlambi’s future at Mamelodi Sundowns hangs in the balance as he is expected to return from AmaZulu where he spent the whole season on loan.

Mahlambi’s deal with Sundowns expires in 2023 but he could be well out of work if he does not get his act together

in pre-season.

“The reality of the matter is that no one really goes from being a starter at Sundowns, then going on loan and expecting to come back and jump into the starting line-up. He is most likely to be released or sent out on loan again,” said a source.

undowns will be revitalizing the team at the end of the season as the co-coaches now to put their own stamp on the side.

It is believed that a number of players will be released to make space for new recruits.

The latest player said to be on Masandawana’s shopping list is Thabiso Kutumela of Maritzburg United. “Kutu” has been in fine form for the KwaZulu-Natal side and he has attracted the eye of the Sundowns scout.

“He has had a promising move overseas and it is where his heart is right now. But Sundowns are also preparing an offer for him. They will do a batter deal with Aubrey Ngoma and Mauricio Affonso plus some cash going the other way,” said a source.