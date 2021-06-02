DONE DEAL: AmaZulu defender Mabiliso signs for Kaizer Chiefs

Mgosi squad

A source close to the player has revealed that the left-back is set to be announced as an Amakhosi player at the end of the season.

Latest news on the alleged transfer of AmaZulu FC defender Sibusiso Mabiliso to Kaizer Chiefs is that the deal has been concluded.

“He is now going to Amakhosi,” said the source.

“I know that it’s a done deal, because my mother and his mother are sisters. So we are very close.”

Late last month, this website reported that Mabiliso’s agent was seen at Naturena, with the source not clear on whether the representative was there on Mabiliso’s matter or another player. “He was there, but I can’t say if it was on Mabiliso or another player,” the source had told Phakaaathi.

Meanwhile, reports have surfaced in the last few weeks that AmaZulu chairman Sandile Zungu is not happy with Mabiliso’s agent for selling the player to Chiefs.

The left-back contract with Usuthu is coming to expire at the end of June, and it is believed that AmaZulu were not prepared to let him go.

Mabiliso has been one of the key figures in the AmaZulu team, which has displayed some remarkable improvement under Benni McCarthy this season so far.

The KwaZulu-Natal outfit are trying to secure their place in position two of the log standings with two games remaining. Out of the 28 league matches played so far, Mabiliso has played 23.

The 22-year old South African national Under-23 player joined Usuthu back in 2018 after leaving the now dissolved Platinum Stars development at his hometown Rustenburg in North West.