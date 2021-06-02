SuperSport United keen on George Maluleka as Sundowns exit looms

Mgosi squad

Maluleka arrived at Sundowns at the start of the season after his bizarre move from arch rivals Kaizer Chiefs.

Phakaaathi has been led to believe that George Maluleka could leave Mamelodi Sundowns before his contract expires and this is because of the lack of game time.

SuperSport United are understood to be keen on bringing back Maluleka as they have been struggling to fill the void left behind by Dean Furman, who dumped Matsatsantsa A Pitori towards the end of last season.

is unclear whether Maluleka’s departure will be permanent or come in the form of a loan move.

As Phakaaathi reported earlier, it has emerged that it was Pitso Mosimane who wanted Maluleka at Sundowns, and now that he is no longer there, the new incumbents are not so sure about keeping him.

“He is likely to be released. They have an overload of players in the position he plays in with a few other younger players set to be brought in. It is currently bossed by Rivaldo Coetzee and Andile Jali and the likes of Hlompho (Kekana) are struggling for game time.

“He (Maluleka) is too far behind in the pecking order and they don’t see a need to keep him because they are unlikely to use him in future, and they want to build their own team with fresh faces and younger players,” said a source.