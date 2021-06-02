Could Fadlu Davids take over if Orlando Pirates sack Zinnbauer?

Zinnbauer's future at the club is uncertain with the majority of the management at the club not happy with the way things have been going lately especially after the loss to TS Galaxy.

Fadlu Davids is being considered for the head coach role at Orlando Pirates with current coach Josef Zinnbauer on the brink of an exit at the team, an insider in the Bucs camp has revealed.

Zinnbauer’s future at the club is uncertain with the majority of the management at the club not happy with the way things have been going lately especially after the loss to TS Galaxy.

There is also pressure from a section of Bucs fans who are planning to march to the Orlando Stadium on the last day of the season.

According to a source, bringing a new coach would mean rebuilding the team from scratch and destroying the progress they have done so far, and handing over the head coach role to the Bucs assistant seems like the best option.

“He (Fadlu) is definitely being considered for the coaching job since he has experience in that seat. He coached at Maritzburg United and the guys respect him, they don’t see him as an assistant, but a coach. Plus he has been at the club for some time now and knows exactly what is needed.

“It’s just a matter of fixing things here and there and the team will get to the standard that everyone wants to see them in. But here (at Pirates), things can change in a second because I’ve heard there are some other people who are interested in coaching the club, or even more shocking, Zinnbauer might stay for another season.

“Remember Pirates is a big club and things are done properly here. But everything will be clear once the season is over. At the moment what everyone wants at the club is to get that Caf spot, the Champions League, not the Confederation Cup,” said the source.

Davids joined the Buccaneers back in 2019 as an assistant to Micho Sredojevic, together with current Mamelodi Sundowns co-coach Rulani Mokwena. Mokwena left the club, but Davids stayed on as Zinnbauer’s assistant.