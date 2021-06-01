Are Pirates stalling again on Lorch transfer?

Mgosi Squad

Lorch has been linked with moves to Belgium, Kaizer Chiefs and Mamelodi Sundowns.

Orlando Pirates star Thembinkosi Lorch is still waiting to hear from club boss Irvin Khoza about the transfer request he filed a few months ago.

ALSO READ: Nange to join Chiefs despite Hunt exit

Phakaaathi broke the news of Lorch’s request to be allowed to venture elsewhere with a move to a Belgian team in the offing.

It is believed that Khoza didn’t seem to mind allowing Lorch moving but has since had his doubts. This is after rumours that Lorch wants to join Mamelodi Sundowns, and that the Belgian move might just be a ruse.

“Nothing has happened yet, Khoza has not told him whether he can start negotiating with other teams who are interested or not. I think he wants whoever wants his player to come to him, and not the other way around,” said a source. He further added that the Belgian side have had to stall their interest to see how long Lorch takes before recovering from his injury.

“It wouldn’t make sense for them to make an offer when the player was injured, and they didn’t have full medical details on the condition. But now that he has recovered, they might come knocking soon,” added the source.

Lorch, who has also been linked with Kaizer Chiefs, has had a difficult season at Pirates scoring just four times in all competitions. The attacker was left disappointed at the end of the 2018/19 season, when a proposed move to Europe fell through, and would not doubt feel aggrieved again if his latest request does not lead to a move.