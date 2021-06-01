Nange to join Chiefs despite Hunt exit

Mgosi Squad

"He has a pre-contract with the club," a source told the Mgosi Squad.

The departure of Gavin Hunt from Kaizer Chiefs has raised a lot of questions in terms of the future of players who were linked with the club, and were thought to have been identified by Hunt to join Amakhosi next season.

However, a source at the club has confirmed that one player the club’s fans had been excited about – Phatutshedzo Nange – is set to join the club despite Hunt’s departure.

Nange’s move to Chiefs was alluded to by Hunt during a post-match interview when the player scored a goal against Chiefs in a league match for Stellenbosch FC, but ended up not celebrating.

The midfielder is believed to have been convinced by Hunt to join Amakhosi, having worked with him at the now-dissolved Bidvest Wits.

But, the source disputes this and says Nange has long been on Amakhosi’s radar, having been suggested to the team while he was still playing for Black Leopards.

“Of course the coach had suggested some players to the club, but now that he is gone it doesn’t mean there won’t be any deals being concluded at the end of the season with those players. Let me tell you, I’m sure you know Nange has been linked with us for a while now, well, he has a pre-contract with the club. He will be joining the team at the end of the season,” the source told the Mgosi squad.