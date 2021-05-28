Tinkler keen to be reunited with Vincent Kobola at Cape Town City

Mgosi squad

Tinkler promoted Kobola to be his assistant during his first stint at City.

New Cape Town City coach, Eric Tinkler is said to have asked the club’s management to bring him his former assistant, Vincent Kobola.

Kobola was asked to retire and take up the coaching role. And when Tinkler left the Cape side for Maritzburg United, he took Kobola with him.

“Tinkler had requested that Kobola be brought back. He says they understand each other and that will make his job a lot easier. They have a very strong relationship and worked well at City and Maritzburg. It only makes sense that Tinkler would want to have him back.

Kobola is currently Matsimela Thoka’s assistant at Baroka FC.

The only issue that is still outstanding and club boss, John Comitis is dealing with is former coach, Jan Olde Reikerink’s assistant, Aaron “Mbazo” Mokoena.

“John is ironing out the matters with Mbazo. He needs to make space for Kobola in the technical team,” said the source.

City have confirmed goalkeeper Peter Leeuwenburgh has left the club after three years with the club.