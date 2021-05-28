Sundowns ready to pounce on Maritzburg United star Kutumela

Mgosi squad

It is believed that a number of players will be released to make space for new recruits.

Mamelodi Sundowns will be revitalizing the team at the end of the season as the co-coaches now to put their own stamp on the side.

The latest player said to be on Masandawana’s shopping list is Thabiso Kutumela of Maritzburg United. “Kutu” has been in fine form for the KwaZulu-Natal side and he has attracted the eye of the Sundowns scout.

“He has had a promising move overseas and it is where his heart is right now. But Sundowns are also preparing an offer for him. They will do a batter deal with Aubrey Ngoma and Mauricio Affonso plus some cash going the other way.

“Maritzburg and Sundowns have developed a good transfer relationship over the past few years and I think this one will also go smoothly,” said a source. Sundowns are already linked with Swallows defender, Njabulo Ngcobo and a few other players.

Meanwhile, as reported earlier, Phakaaathi has it on good authority that Sundowns are looking to shed some weight at the end of the season, off-loading some players who have been starved game time this season.

The Brazilians are believed to have listed a couple of players who need to go, such as Grant Margerman, Jody February, Bangaly Soumahoro, Tiyani Mabunda and Tebogo Langerman.

February and Margerman are long-term replacements for some of the current key players, they will be allowed to go out on loan to get some game time while the likes of Mabunda, Soumahoro and Langerman are expected to leave the side at the end of the season.