Celtic star Andile Fikizolo waiting on overseas offer

There is a club from Europe who are said to be interested in the nifty midfielder.

Bloemfontein Celtic are likely to lose Andile Fikizolo when his current deal expires in June with his eyes now set on an overseas move.

“They have made contact and he is just waiting on them to come back to him with an offer. He is willing to go if they offer him good money. He feels he hasn’t really scaled the heights he thought he would after bursting into the professional ranks with Golden Arrows.

“A move away from home comforts could be what he needs to make him focus only on football and forget the other stuff,” said a source. Fikizolo also dabbles in music. The identity of the club or country could not be ascertained as yet, but there is a possibility that he could join former Royal Eagles teammate, Mphakamiseni Nene in Kosovo.

Meanwhile, Phakaaathi has been led to believe that some of Celtic players are considering jumping ship, in the wake of fresh concerns of unpaid salaries as the club’s financial woes continue.

Siwelele have allegedly failed to pay some players and the club could face a mass walkout if they don’t get their checks and balances in order.

Celtic management has had to deal with players striking over unpaid salaries in the past. The latest decision by players is serious of incidents of boycotting training sessions and stay-aways from the club’s playing personnel.