Mgosi
Mgosi
Mgosi squad
1 minute read
26 May 2021
8:31 am

Celtic star Andile Fikizolo waiting on overseas offer

Mgosi squad

There is a club from Europe who are said to be interested in the nifty midfielder.

Andile Fikizolo of Bloemfontein Celtic is linked with an overseas move. (Frikkie Kapp/BackpagePix)

Bloemfontein Celtic are likely to lose Andile Fikizolo when his current deal expires in June with his eyes now set on an overseas move.

ALSO READ: Players looking to leave cash strapped Celtic

There is a club from Europe who are said to be interested in the nifty midfielder.

“They have made contact and he is just waiting on them to come back to him with an offer. He is willing to go if they offer him good money. He feels he hasn’t really scaled the heights he thought he would after bursting into the professional ranks with Golden Arrows.

“A move away from home comforts could be what he needs to make him focus only on football and forget the other stuff,” said a source. Fikizolo also dabbles in music. The identity of the club or country could not be ascertained as yet, but there is a possibility that he could join former Royal Eagles teammate, Mphakamiseni Nene in Kosovo.

Meanwhile, Phakaaathi has been led to believe that some of Celtic players are considering jumping ship, in the wake of fresh concerns of unpaid salaries as the club’s financial woes continue.

Siwelele have allegedly failed to pay some players and the club could face a mass walkout if they don’t get their checks and balances in order.

Celtic management has had to deal with players striking over unpaid salaries in the past. The latest decision by players is serious of incidents of boycotting training sessions and stay-aways from the club’s playing personnel.

Read more on these topics

RELATED ARTICLES

BEST BETS

Basement clubs go in search of vital points in relegation battle
1 week ago
1 week ago

PHAKAAATHI

Hunt praises his Chiefs players despite Celtic draw
3 weeks ago
3 weeks ago

PSL

Chiefs squander two-goal lead to draw at Celtic
4 weeks ago
4 weeks ago

PHAKAAATHI

Sundowns now eyeing young Celtic defender
4 weeks ago
4 weeks ago


RELATED ARTICLES

BEST BETS

Basement clubs go in search of vital points in relegation battle
1 week ago
1 week ago

PHAKAAATHI

Hunt praises his Chiefs players despite Celtic draw
3 weeks ago
3 weeks ago

PSL

Chiefs squander two-goal lead to draw at Celtic
4 weeks ago
4 weeks ago

PHAKAAATHI

Sundowns now eyeing young Celtic defender
4 weeks ago
4 weeks ago