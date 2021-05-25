Kaizer Chiefs close in on Cape Town Spurs winger

Mgosi squad

The 26-years old winger's contract with the Cape Town-based outfit ends in June, but the club has an option to extend his stay.

A source at Kaizer Chiefs camp has revealed that Cape Town Spurs right winger Abednego Mosiatlhaga is on his way to Naturena should discussions with all concerned parties go well in the next couple of weeks.

ALSO READ: Have Gavin Hunt and Kaizer Chiefs management smoked peace pipe?

According to the informant, the 26-years old winger’s contract with the Cape Town-based outfit ends in June, but the club has an option to extend his stay. However, Mosiatlhaga is said to be Keen on taking his football career elsewhere, especially in the top league.

The winger feels like he has played his part at the club and playing in the GladAfrica Championship again is not something that he is looking forward to, according to the source.

Mosiatlhaga, who has worked with Amakhosi coach Gavin Hunt before, believes a move to Chiefs will be a step in the right direction and knows exactly what coach Hunt demands from his players.

“He will add a lot of value at the club, he is a former junior international and has played for Bafana Bafana before. He is actually a good buy because he is still young, but has a lot of experience. He is a player that coach Gavin really wants to have in his squad and they worked together before,” said the source.

“I know there has already been discussions, but they weren’t formal because the boy had to focus on finishing the season with his team. Now that it’s over, there will be talks soon, but from what I know is that he wants to play in the DStv Premiership and Chiefs is a perfect team for him.

“Apparently there are other teams who have showed interest in him as well, it’s just a matter of the Chiefs management doing this deal quickly,” said the source.

Cape Town Spurs had a disappointing season in the GladAfrica Championship with the club finishing in 14th place on the log.