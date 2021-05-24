Have Gavin Hunt and Kaizer Chiefs management smoked peace pipe?

Mgosi squad

It has emerged that things have settled at Kaizer Chiefs and coach Gavin Hunt and the club’s management are singing from the same hymn book again.

This comes after they settled their disagreements over the recruitment policy and other related matters.

It is believed that Hunt wants to have a free hand in deciding the players who will be brought in and those the club must release. This made the management uncomfortable because it meant a change in the club’s long-standing policy.

“It simply meant the club had to change a template that has worked all these years. That was the conundrum for both parties. But I think they have ironed out the issues because you can see the coach is happy again.

“I don’t yet if he got his way, or they found a compromise that leaves both parties happy but they have found a workable solution for now and plans are afoot for next season already,” said the source.

Meanwhile, as reported earlier, Richards Bay forward Khanyisa Mayo has become hot property with a number of DStv Premiership teams, including Chiefs, said to be sniffing around on his availability.

The 22-year-old has been in sterling form for the Natal Rich Boys this season and his displays have not gone unnoticed, Phakaaathi has heard.