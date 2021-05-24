Zinnbauer confident of avoiding axe at Orlando Pirates

Mgosi squad

Josef Zinnbauer is said to be not bothered by rumours regarding his future at Orlando Pirates.

The Buccaneers exit from the Caf Confederation Cup last Sunday prompted rumours that the German born coach will be fired at the end of the season.

However, according to a source at the club, the Bucs coach is confident that his job at the Buccaneers is safe and he won’t be worried about speculations that his time with the Soweto giants is over.

Zinnbauer believes that he has done a good job at Pirates since arriving at the club more than a year ago and he knows that the team’s management is happy with his job, revealed the source.

“A lot of people seem to think that he will be packing his bags soon, but he really is not bothered by all that talk. This guy has been having the back-up of the management from day one. People out there are quick to forget, I’m not sure if they remember the first time he came to the club.

“The team was struggling and he has laid out a good foundation, there is direction in the team. He has also brought a trophy to the team after many years of suffering. But, people will always talk. He is in a good place and even though the loss to Raja Casablanca was hard, he believes that the team played well in this (Confederation Cup) tournament despite injuries and other problems they faced,” said the insider.