Ex-Chiefs, Sundowns star se to join Sekhukhune United?

Mgosi squad

Former Kaizer Chiefs star George Lebese is said to be a target of Sekhukhune United (Samuel Shivambu/Backpagepix)

With promotion in their sights, GladAfrica Championship log leaders, Sekhukhune United are already planning for life in the top-flight.

Sources have revealed that the Limpopo side are already scouting for players for next season.

A source had revealed that chief among their targets is former Kaizer Chiefs and Mamelodi Sundowns midfielder, George Lebese.

The 33-year-old was recently with Tshakhuma Tsha Madzivhandila, but has since left the club and is a free agent again.

“I think they have already started negotiations with him. It might be easy for him because he will be reuniting with Morgan (Gould) there which could make things easier for him in terms of setting,” said the source.

The club are also said to be considering their options with regards to some of their older players like Jabulani Maluleke.

“Some of them may not be retained only because of age. The team plays a fast game and some of them were already struggling this season,” said the source.

