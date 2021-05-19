Kaizer Chiefs show interest in Richards Bay midfielder

Mgosi squad

Richards Bay forward Khanyisa Mayo has become hot property with a number of DStv Premiership teams, including Kaizer Chiefs, said to be sniffing around on his availability.

The 22-year-old has been in sterling form for the Natal Rich Boys this season and his displays have not gone unnoticed, Phakaaathi has heard.

“He played with so much maturity and showed his class. He has an educated left foot and can score some beautiful goals and any team who land him will have acquired an asset.

“I have heard that there are two Gauteng based teams who have been asking about him but were told to wait for the season to end before they can be engaged. I believe Kaizer Chiefs is one of them, and the other could be Swallows or Mamelodi Sundowns, I am not sure,” said a source.

Meanwhile, as reported by Phakaaathi earlier, former Chiefs midfielder Keagan Buchanan may go back to his former side next season after parting ways with the Pietermaritzburg based side earlier this year.

Buchanan left the Team of Choice four months before the end of his contract after some disagreements over a renewal where it is believed they couldn’t agree on terms and fees.

A source has suggested that Buchanan has refused a few offers from several GladAfrica Championship clubs as he awaits his manager who is speaking to Chiefs about a possible return.