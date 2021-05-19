Disagreements and favouritism blamed for Chippa United woes

Mgosi squad

The Chilli Boys are currently fighting to get out of relegation with only two games remaining to the end of the season with the team having only registered five wins this campaign in 28 games.

Disagreements and favouritism has added to Chippa United’s woes this season, with some of the technical team members and management fighting over which players should be playing and who should not play, an insider at the Eastern Cape outfit has revealed.

Chippa find themselves sitting in position 15th on the log.

The source says Anthony Laffor and Oupa Manyisa are some of the players who are not being treated fairly when it comes to getting game time, and some people think the two players know too much and joined the club thinking they are going to find it easy when it comes to playing.

“It’s a mess at the club, it really is because some people want to control where they aren’t supposed to be controlling. We find ourselves in a really bad position right now but we have top players who could have helped us to avoid this situation,” said the source.

“If you would watch our training sessions, you will see which players are giving everything and working hard to make it into the starting line-up. But come match-day, they are on the bench or at the stands. For example my brother, since Laffor joined the team, he has been working hard and he was playing well when they were giving him a chance to play.

“Oupa is another player who is working more than some of these guys you see playing, but he is always on the bench. I’m not saying this because they played at big teams, but this is something I’ve seen with my own eyes. I honestly see us going to the playoffs this season if things don’t change in our last two games,” said the source.

Chippa’s last two games are against SuperSport United and another relegation threatened side Tshakuma Tsha Madzivhandila.