Previously reported Chiefs target Amrouche linked with a PSL move again

Botswana national team coach Adel Amrouche is said to have visited Gauteng this past weekend and there is a huge possibility that the Algerian born coach was in the country to close a coaching job deal.

According to a source, Amrouche’s contract with the Zebras is coming to an end in a month or two and nothing has been said about the renewal of his contract by the Botswana Football Association.

Amrouche is no stranger to being linked with a move to South Africa with the Algerian having been heavily rumoured to be on his way to Kaizer Chiefs prior to the club acquiring the services of Gavin Hunt.

The source further reveals that the Botswana FA might lose the 53-year old since they have been quite about extending his contract.

“I think something is going on, there is no way the coach might just decide to go to Johannesburg.

I believe there is a move pending plus his contract with the national team is ending in June or July,” said the source.

“We also have to remember that it is not the first time that we’ve heard news that coach Amrouche is being approached by club’s in the PSL. I think he has also spoken out about his desire to coach in South Africa for big teams like Chiefs, Orlando Pirates or SuperSport United. But I guess we will wait and see what will happen because what I know is that he has been very happy with the way things have been going in Botswana, I am surprised that he went there (SA).”

Amrouche has been coaching for over 20-years now mostly coaching national teams such as Burundi, Kenya and Libya.

The notable club Amrouche has been charge of is Algerian outfit MC Alger in 2016, where he spent only two years.