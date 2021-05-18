Is Keagan Buchanan holding out for Kaizer Chiefs move?

Mgosi squad

A source has suggested that Buchanan has refused a few offers as he awaits his manager who is speaking to Chiefs about a possible return.

Former Kaizer Chiefs and Maritzburg United midfielder Keagan Buchanan has allegedly shun away from offers from the GladAfrica Championship clubs as he is holding out for a move in the DStv Premiership.

And as reported by Phakaaathi earlier, Buchanan may go back to his former side, Kaizer Chiefs next season after parting ways with the Pietermaritzburg based side earlier this year.

Buchanan left the Team of Choice four months before the end of his contract after some disagreements over a renewal where it is believed they couldn’t agree on terms and fees.

Amakhosi are said to be facing competition from several GladAfrica Premiership sides.

According to a source, Buchanan has been approached by a couple of teams from the first division but he has not even given them the time of day.

“Keagan knows his quality and with all due respect to the teams playing in the GladAfrica Championship, Keagan’s quality belongs in the top-flight and we will not even settle for anything less. We cannot allow him to play there during the peak years of his career,” said a source close to Buchanan’s camp.