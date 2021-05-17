Bongani Khumalo on his way out at SuperSport United?

Mgosi squad

The defender has been with the Pretoria outfit since 2018 after joining from Bidvest Wits, who have since been dissolved.

It has been revealed that SuperSport United centre-back Bongani Khumalo has been left out on the cold regarding talks on his future at the club, with the 34-year old’s time at Matsatsantsa coming to an end next month.

Apparently, discussions with other players who are nearing the end of their contracts at the team have already begun.

According to a source, it’s highly unlikely that Khumalo will be get his contract extended.

“It’s that time of the season when players have to secure their future, but it doesn’t seem like Bongani’s future is sorted at the moment. It gets frustrating for a player when you are coming to the end of your contract and the management of the club is not saying anything.

“Some of the guys are currently in negotiations with the management over their future at the club. I know Grant Kekana is in discussions with the management and they are at the final stages from what I’ve been hearing here and there. So, from what I’ve noticed and think, it doesn’t look like he will be staying at the team,” said the source.