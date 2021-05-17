AmaZulu star on Stellenbosch’s wanted list

Mgosi squad

Steve Barker's side have had a difficult season and find themselves embroiled in a relegation scrap with three games to the end of the season.

Stellenbosch FC have already set in motion plans to strengthen the team ahead of next season as they are confident of surviving relegation.

Stellies are one point above Chippa United who are 15th on the DStv standings but are still confident of survival. A source has claimed that the club has already lined up a few players they want to bring on board for next season.

“They are unhappy about what happened this season. The coach has identified that they have similar players hence they cannot vary their displays and which is why teams have managed to stop them.

“I have heard they are strengthening the side for next season and Siphelele Magubane of AmaZulu is one of the players they have set their sights on,” said the source.

Magubane has not been a regular at Usuthu since the arrival of Benni McCarthu who prefers Zukile Kewuti in the wing.

Meanwhile, former Kaizer Chiefs and Orlando Pirates striker Lehlohonolo Majoro is said to be one of the players who will be making their way out at AmaZulu FC ahead of next season.

The management at Usuthu and technical staff are already working on building a strong young squad for the future and Majoro, who is 34-years old is apparently not in the future plans of the club.

Already, Tsepo Masilela and Simphiwe Tshabalala are on top of the list of players who will be making their way out to create space for young players.