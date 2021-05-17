Wayne Sandilands set to retire at Orlando Pirates and take on new role

AFP

Wayne Sandilands’ retirement is said to have been finalised and the Orlando Pirates goalkeeper is ready to take a new role at the club by being a goalkeeper coach and is willing to get his coaching badges.

With the club currently without a coach in that department after the departure of Jyri Nieminen last year, Sandilands has been in charge of training the goalkeepers.

Phakaaathi understands that life without Sandilands is already being prepared for with former Black Leopards keeper King Ndlovu having been lured into the club for next season and reserves keeper Elson Sithole will be training with the first team regularly.

“At the moment what I know is that everything is set for him (Sandilands) and he is happy to go into the path of being a goalkeeper coach. I think this is something he has always wanted and he is doing it so perfectly because he has a lot of experience.

“Another thing is that he is very good with the guys and he is someone who is always giving players advice on where to improve their game. He is a good leader and we can only wish him success. He will be concentrating on doing coaching course soon, I know that he was already looking into it,” said the insider at the club.