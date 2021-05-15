Kaizer Chiefs’ million rand Hunt headache

Mgosi Squad

"He hasn't even finished a year and if they fire him, they will have to pay him off," a source told the Mgosi Squad.

Kaizer Chiefs are at a crossroads. They need to decide on the future of coach Gavin Hunt, but it is bringing a big headache to the club.

Phakaaathi has learnt that while there is disharmony between the club and the coach, neither party can afford to suggest a separation. A source has revealed that if Amakhosi fire Hunt, they will have to part with a lot of money which could leave them with an inability to recruit new players.

“It’s a catch 22 situation for Chiefs. Hunt earns close to R1-million a month at Chiefs and is on a three-year deal. He hasn’t even finished a year and if they fire him, they will have to pay him off because of the clauses in the contract,” said the source.

“They can’t fire him on the basis of saying he failed because he has not been able to bring any of the players he wants yet. That is what complicates the whole situation. If they pay him out, they might be left with a situation where they will be unable to bring in new players next season, and we all know that cannot happen because the supporters will rebel.”

Amakhosi supporters have already started showing disapproval of how things are going at the club by holding a peaceful march to Naturena on Friday morning where they handed in a memorandum of their complaints about the club.

Chiefs face Simba SC of Tanzania on Saturday in the first leg of their Caf Champions League quarterfinal at FNB Stadium