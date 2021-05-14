PSL clubs monitoring Gavin Hunt’s situation at Kaizer Chiefs

Mgosi squad

Hunt's future with Amakhosi is currently subject of speculation from the media and his recent behaviour suggests there is a lot of unhappiness from both him and he club.

Whatever happens with Gavin Hunt at Kaizer Chiefs, it looks like he will still be coaching in the DStv Premiership next season.

A source has claimed that the relations have soured as he wants to be given free rein in terms of who he signs and releases from the club. But the club is having none of that and are said to be making suggestions to him and all he must do is to approve those.

Phakaaathi has meanwhile found out that there are at least three clubs who are watching what’s happening in Naturena with keen interest. SuperSport United, Stellenbosch and Cape Town City are believed to be waiting with offers in hand should the 56-year-old mentor be available.

“He will not be short of suitors for obvious reasons. He has a proven record, and we all know part of the reasons he is struggling at Chiefs is because of the tired players he found there.

“If you look at the Chiefs squad, most players are over 30 and all they want now is a comfortable retirement, they don’t have any big ambitions anymore. But now he is not being given the players he wants, instead he is getting suggestions on who he could bring on,” said a source.