Thamsanqa Gabuza makes AmaZulu’s wanted list

Phakaaathi has learnt that McCarthy is a big fan of Gabuza's and wants to work with him.

With his deal at SuperSport United ending in June, Thamsanqa Gabuza could ‘return home’ to KwaZulu-Natal next season with AmaZulu said to be interested in adding the burly striker to their already fancy arsenal.

Phakaaathi reported this week that Usuthu may lose one of their strikers, Lehlohonolo Majoro next season as he does not fit the profile of a striker coach Benni McCarthy wants in his team.

They are also likely to lose Bonginkosi Ntuli who is linked with some clubs in Gauteng.

“His forcefulness and his bulldozing of defenders is what McCarthy likes the most. He is trying it with Shaka (Siphelele Mthembu) but he is not getting what he could with Gabuza. And Gabuza is a free spirited guy just like Benni and Moeneeb (Josephs)… they bring that element of joy to the team while the work ethic doesn’t get affected,” said the source.

Meanwhile, as reported earlier, Chiefs are expected to make an official offer to SuperSport regarding the services of Sipho Mbule.

Amakhosi are understood to be keen on the Matsatsantsa A Pitori talisman as they look ahead to the new season where they would want to have the 23-year-old in their ranks and build the midfield around him.

However, SuperSport have previously said they are not keen to sell Mbule to any local team in the country as they believe he has the potential to play abroad.

Amakhosi will be expected to be at loggerheads with Mamelodi Sundowns as they are rumoured to be interested in the services of the attacking midfielder.