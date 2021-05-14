Massive player clear-out expected at Mamelodi Sundowns

Mgosi squad

Phakaaathi has it on good authority that defending league champions Mamelodi Sundowns are looking to shed some weight at the end of the season, off-loading some players who have been starved game time this season.

The Brazilians are believed to have listed a couple of players who need to go, such as Grant Margerman, Jody February, Bangaly Soumahoro, Tiyani Mabunda and Tebogo Langerman.

February and Margerman are long-term replacements for some of the current key players, they will be allowed to go out on loan to get some game time while the likes of Mabunda, Soumahoro and Langerman are expected to leave the side at the end of the season.

Sundowns’ co-coaches are said to be on a crusade to refresh the team and add on more younger players as the club has reached the peak of its circle. Phakaaathi already reported last week that Mabunda has been alerted that he will not be kept for next season.

It has now come to Phakaaathi’s attention that George Maluleka is another player who could find himself out. Maluleka signed a four-year deal at the beginning of the season.

But it has emerged that it was Pitso Mosimane who wanted him, and now that he is no longer there, the new incumbents are not so sure about keeping him.